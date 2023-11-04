Pac-12 Injury Report Week 10: Latest updates on Cam Rising, Jayden de Laura, Shedeur Sanders and more

The Pac-12 has been one of the premier conferences in college football but unfortunately, injuries are beginning to affect the action. With the regular season winding down, all games have a lot of importance for the future of these programs.

We are highlighting some significant quarterback injuries that could play a massive role in the respective programs.

Let's take a look at each specific injury and discuss what is the latest update we have received regarding their status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Pac-12 Injury Report Week 10

Shedeur Sanders, QB (Colorado)

Colorado UCLA Football

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback junior Shedeur Sanders is on the Pac-12 Week 10 injury report with an unspecified injury. It is likely he will be able to play this week against the 16th-ranked Oregon State Beavers.

The injury is likely caused by the constant abuse he has suffered due to a weak offensive line. He has been sacked 41 times this season and has been getting hit way too much.

Sanders has been playing well as he is 246-of-346 (71.1 completion percentage) for 2,637 yards with 22 touchdowns to three interceptions. He has shown the ability to play well and do not be shocked if he suits up like nothing is wrong.

Jayden de Laura, QB (Arizona)

Oregon State v Arizona

Jayden de Laura is suffering from an ankle injury but is expected to be available for the upcoming game. However, there has been no official status update from the Arizona Wildcats. He has not been on the field since Sept. 23, when he went up against the Stanford Cardinal, and is itching to return.

So far this season, Jayden de Laura has been stepping up in limited action as he is 87-of-125 (69.6 completion percentage) for 1,069 yards with nine touchdowns to five interceptions.

Cam Rising, QB (Utah)

Utah USC Football

Cameron Rising has not played in a game for the Utah Utes this season as he recovers from a massive knee injury sustained in last year's Rose Bowl game.

Rising suffered a torn meniscus, MPFL, MCL, and ACL in the game and has not been cleared to return to action yet. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham declared that Cam Rising has been shut down for the remainder of the season.

This injury has made it difficult to see the Utes dominate the regular season and be inside of the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game.