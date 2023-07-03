Pac-12 media rights: Is the conference network going direct-to-consumer (D2C)? Latest update and rumors surrounding the deal and expansion news

After months of continuous negotiation for the new Pac-12 media rights deal, it looks like the conference won’t strike an agreement with any television network. The news brings us to a new chapter in the prolonged talks for a new broadcasting deal.

Top conference executives, including Washington State President Kirk Schulz, have continuously reassured a resolution will be reached on the deal over the past months. With the latest developments, the waiting game surrounding the TV deal is about to end.

According to Washington-based media consultant Jim Williams, the Pac-12 will likely switch to becoming a direct-to-consumer (D2C) source for events on cable and satellite. The supposed move will mark a whole new dispensation in the broadcast of college football in the United States.

The shift to a D2C also means the Pac-12 Network will be the home to all live games of the conference should they proceed with the move. Fans of the conference who want to catch up with live events will have to directly subscribe to the Pac-12 Network to have access to content.

The move adequately eliminates the need for a television network to do the middleman work. The conference directly earns all revenue from television subscriptions, which might allow it to make more than it could with a television partner.

It is worth noting that ESPN and FOX have frequently utilized the Pac-12 Network as a production partner for conference events. Consequently, it is a logical approach to minimize expenses using the conference-owned network as the primary production hub.

What does this mean for Pac-12 members?

With the latest development, it's safe to say that the likes of Colorado and Arizona are out of the conference. The two universities have held extensive talks with the Big 12 on the possibility of a realignment and delaying their decision to see the outcome of the TV deal.

Now that the conference is unable to strike any agreement with a local television network in the United States, the easy route for the two schools and possibly a couple of others is to exit the conference. This is what the conference has tried to avoid all this while.

The exit of USC and UCLA from the conference hasn't gone well with its television partners. While the top executives have reiterated their confidence in sealing a deal as big as the Big 12, it was evident that the loss of two programs will play a significant role.

On paper, the conference might earn more from this new distribution model. However, not many members will express conference in the model. The fact that they can't project their expected earnings for a particular season will appeal to only some.

