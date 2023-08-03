The Pac-12 media rights have been a major cause for concern for fans of the conference.

However, it seems like we have not gotten any lower than what we saw on Wednesday as one fan tweeted:

"Shades of things to come!"

CFB MZ 🌵 @CFB_Memezone



The @pac12 is streaming their championship game on @Twitch and have a staggering 2 (two!) viewers!



(One of which is me to take this screenshot.. 🤣) You can’t make this stuff up..The @pac12 is streaming their championship game on @Twitch and have a staggering 2 (two!) viewers!(One of which is me to take this screenshot.. 🤣) pic.twitter.com/sdToSneL38

Here are some Twitter comments:

Troy @freedom4troy @CFB_Memezone @JalenooperDogg @pac12 @Twitch Shades of things to come!

Larry Pilgrim @PAC12Pilgrim @CFB_Memezone @pac12 @Twitch Twitch? Who the heck is on Twitch for college football? For any team or conference?

David Hedlind @Olyduck @CFB_Memezone @pac12 @Twitch Yeah thats a fan page

David Cain @DavidCa83706391 @CFB_Memezone @pac12 @Twitch I hear there’s a great halftime show!

GoldenBear96 @calderon11 @CFB_Memezone @pac12 @Twitch Been holding onto that for months .. just waiting to be able to use it! lol

The Pac-12 conference stream its championship game from a year ago and only having two viewers is staggering. However, there are a myriad of factors that can come into play here. One is that Twitch viewers could be wrong, as they do not regularly update viewers in real time.

However, it could be accurate in this case, as there's not too many people caring for college football on the streaming platform. The Pac-12 Twitch channel only has 114 followers, meaning it's not well known in the sphere. College football is not a niche that has been discovered on the Twitch platform.

Do Twitch views show that Pac-12 media rights deal could be a disaster?

The current Pac-12 media deal in place is reportedly with Apple TV, meaning they would be behind a paywall. We already discussed the issues surrounding the deal, but the main thing is no linear television. The deal seems to be focused on games being streamed, and there's not too much of an appetite for it.

Of course, that could change because if the Conference of Champions had highlighted their Twitch channel more, it could have been avoided. It seems that either the channel admins were embarrassed by the views or do not keep the videos up as the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Championship Game is no longer available on their Twitch account.

It could be a sign of things to come, as the Pac-12 media brand has never been as weak as it currently is. With the departure of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten and the Colorado Buffaloes leaving in 2024 before the media rights deal happen, Pac-12 is not considered as valuable as the other Power Five conferences.

That's something that could be a warning sign of things that could come for the conference if they're behind a streaming service like Apple TV. What makes things any different if they're not on a free streaming platform like Twitch?

That seems to be in the infant stages of getting off the ground, but with very little promotion, this is nothing but another blow to the punching bag called the Pac-12.