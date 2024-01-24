Paki Finau transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Washington OL ft. Colorado and more

Paki Finau has announced he's entering the transfer portal after being a part of the Washington Huskies 2024 class.

Finau signed with Washington in December, but after Kalen DeBoer left the program for the Alabama job, the four-star offensive lineman entered the transfer portal.

5 landing spots for Paki Finau

#1, Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders made it clear he needed to improve the trenches, so adding Paki Finau makes sense.

Finau could come in and start as a freshman for the Buffaloes or be a capable backup should someone go down with an injury. Regardless, Finau is someone Sanders and Colorado should show interest in.

#2, Alabama

Kalen DeBoer got Finau to commit to Washington and now perhaps he gets him to go to Alabama.

DeBoer has lost several key players to the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement, including offensive linemen Kadyn Proctor, Terrance Ferguson, and Seth McLaughlin, so there is a need to bring in some competition.

Finau could compete for a starting job, but he will likely be better off being a depth player in 2024 and competing for a job in his sophomore season.

#3, Penn State

Penn State showed a ton of interest in Paki Finau before he committed to Washington and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Nittany Lions circle back on him.

During his high school recruitment, Penn State was one of the final schools Finau visited, and he even visited the school a month after committing to Washington as there was a chance he flipped. So, perhaps, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions staff will add the four-star OL.

#4, Florida State

Like Penn State, Florida State also had some serious interest in Paki Finau so it wouldn't be a surprise for the Seminoles to go after him again.

Florida State has lost Thomas Shrader, Qae'Shone Sapp, Bless Harris, and Daughtry Robinson to the transfer portal. Although the Seminoles did add Richie Leonard and Terrance Ferguson, there is still a need to add a young developmental OL.

Finau can be behind the veterans, learn the college game, and be a starter in 2025.

#5, Cal

If Paki Finau wants to remain at home in California, the Cal Golden Bears will likely show interest once again in the OL.

Finau received an offer from Cal, and with the Golden Bears, he could be a starter as a true freshman. If Finau wants to be a starter in 2024 and be close to home, Cal makes the most sense for him.