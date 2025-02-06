Pat Bryant Draft Projections: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Illinois WR ft. Tennessee Titans

Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant will likely hear his name called at April's NFL Draft. The Illinois pass catcher is a 6-foot-3 target who has showed steady improvement over his time in college. In four seasons at Illinois, Bryant caught 137 passes for 2,095 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He was particularly impressive in 2024, earning second-team All-Big Ten after catching 54 passes for 984 yards and 10 scores. That said, Bryant isn't one of the most electrifying players in college football. He's steady, solid and rangy, but not necessarily explosive.

NFL Draft projections for Bryant tend to range from the third to fifth round, with most expecting him to be a fourth-round draft pick. Here's five NFL teams that he could stick with.

Top 5 NFL Draft landing spots for Illinois WR Pat Bryant

Could former conference foe Jim Harbaugh look to add Pat Bryant in the NFL Draft? (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers might be after some passing help. One reason this pick is showing up in mock drafts could be Jim Harbaugh, who was a conference foe of Bryant during his time at Michigan. Bryant was good enough to start as a freshman at Illinois, so he may have made an impression on Harbaugh even then.

4. Chicago Bears

The Bears are probably looking primarily to improve on the offensive line, but Caleb Williams and Chicago can use some line help. One plus for Bryant is that he has a relatively high football IQ and is noted for running routes well. He could work his way into the rotation in Chicago despite requiring only a likely mid-round draft pick for his selection.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are a team that could certainly use some receiver help. Bryant seems like a pure outside guy, while the majority of free agent pickups tend to be slot and inside receivers. The Rams are another team that would likely perceive solid value in Bryant's skill set and could give him the time to grow into a bigger role.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Similarly, the Ravens are looking to retool the receiver room a bit. With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Ravens can offer a power running game. So some possession receivers on the edge who can keep the chains moving has significant value for Baltimore.

How significant? Could a guy like Bryant help the Ravens get over the top and reach the Super Bowl? It's plausible, which is great value.

1. Tennessee Titans

On the other hand, the Titans need just about everything. After the DeAndre Hopkins trade, the Titans haven't had a dependable and talented outside receiver to help Calvin Ridley and Chig Okonkwo get a little less defensive attention.

The Titans will likely go QB in Round 1 and need some secondary and offensive line work, so a fourth-round or so pick on Pat Bryant would make sense.

What do you think of Pat Bryant's NFL Draft situation? Share your take on the Illinois receiver below in our comments section!

