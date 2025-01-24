Pat Coogan Transfer Portal: 3 landing spots for Notre Dame C

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish reached the CFP Championship Game but is now dealing with a mass exodus on its offensive line. Marcus Freeman's squad has seen a solid veteran offensive line be decimated by the transfer portal, and center Pat Coogan is the next casualty.

The bedrock of Notre Dame's impressive offensive line is expected to be heading to a new destination via the transfer portal.

Coogan started at left guard in 2023 but ended up grabbing the center spot in 2024. He began the season coming off the bench but claimed the starting spot in Week 3 and remained a starter from there. Coogan will have a season of eligibility left, and given his two seasons as a starter at Notre Dame, he'll likely be in demand.

Here are three potential landing spots for Pat Coogan via the transfer portal.

Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for Pat Coogan

Illinois coach Bret Bielema might consider Pat Coogan in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3. Illinois

Bret Bielema's Illini didn't make the CFP, but the team had a successful season and could be an inviting locale for Coogan to finish his career. The 10-3 Illini had a solid ground attack rushing for 153 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. Coogan's versatility could be helpful too, as his history of playing guard as well as center could contribute.

Finally, Coogan is from Illinois. The chance to come home and play for the home state school could prove to be irresistible. Meanwhile, Illinois will still have a shot at another CFP spot. Coogan's best combination of proximity to home, playing for a quality team and seeing playing time might be Illinois.

#2. Stanford

On the other hand, Coogan might want to start again in a distinctly new environment. He visited Stanford as a high school recruit and the Cardinal could certainly use a veteran offensive lineman. The 3-9 Cardinal would certainly give Coogan all the playing time he could handle. Stanford rushed for just 3.6 yards per carry last season.

Stanford would be another quality school and one to which Coogan would be able to contribute. If his goal is to broaden his college experience ahead of a potential NFL Draft career, Stanford might be a good call.

#1. Michigan

The Wolverines struggled offensively throughout 2024 and have already reached out to fellow Notre Dame portal lineman Rocco Spindler. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines will add talented young players, but a single-season upgrade might be mutually beneficial.

If he chose the Wolverines, Coogan could end up playing for two of the nation's premier teams in two of the most historic venues. He could help Michigan climb back toward the CFP and certainly wouldn't lack NFL scouting exposure. Michigan could be the pick.

What's your take on Coogan's potential transfer portal landing spot after he leaves Notre Dame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

