Pat Fitzgerald's terrible locker room culture fumes the internet, with fans asking for his immediate dismissal: "If true fire everybody"

For the last couple of days, Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been all over the news. He had received a sanction placing him on a 2-week suspension without pay following allegations of hazing in the football team.

The scandal has taken on a new life, however, as two anonymous whistleblowers revealed more gruesome details about the hazing culture within the team. The accounts of these two insiders were published on Saturday by The Daily Northwestern student newspaper.

According to the first account, the hazing rituals practiced in the team involved acts of sexual coercion. The anonymous source further described the basic form of hazing done in the team called “running.” It involved acts of restraining the victim by senior players while he would be dry-humped in a dark locker room.

The source continued, stating how the senior players would point out individuals for “running”, adding that coach Pat Fitzgerald sometimes did the singling out. Another detail of the hazing ritual involved forcing freshmen to strip naked and perform a ritual called the “carwash”. The “carwash” is an act involving two naked players being forced to brush past each other and then sprayed with a hose.

The allegations were confirmed by a second anonymous source within the team. Both sources also described another ritual that involved freshmen quarterbacks being forced to take a snap from the center while naked.

The report has had many people enraged on social media, particularly Twitter, with Tweeps calling for everybody on the team to be fired.

CFBTalkDaily @CFBTalkDaily If any of this is true, Northwestern needs to fire Pat Fitzgerald



A 2 week suspension is not enough If any of this is true, Northwestern needs to fire Pat Fitzgerald A 2 week suspension is not enough https://t.co/MZDSlTpMYp

Coach DK @TheCoachDK



ALSO, how do 18/19 year olds go for this ?! 🤦‍♂️ @CFBTalkDaily I seriously hope this isn’t true. My stomach turned reading this…ALSO, how do 18/19 year olds go for this ?! 🤦‍♂️ @CFBTalkDaily I seriously hope this isn’t true. My stomach turned reading this…ALSO, how do 18/19 year olds go for this ?! 🤦‍♂️

Chillindamos @Chillindamos1 @CFBTalkDaily This is so, so weird and messed up, no wonder NW is constantly terrible @CFBTalkDaily This is so, so weird and messed up, no wonder NW is constantly terrible

jbook™ @jbook37 @CFBTalkDaily This is some absolute trash if this is true. No place in the game for this. Builds a terrible locker room culture. @CFBTalkDaily This is some absolute trash if this is true. No place in the game for this. Builds a terrible locker room culture.

Hehehe Ha @HeheheHa75204 @CFBTalkDaily Man if this is true... I met Pat and played catch with his son when I was in 3rd grade when he was recruiting someone from my dads high school... seemed like a great guy... @CFBTalkDaily Man if this is true... I met Pat and played catch with his son when I was in 3rd grade when he was recruiting someone from my dads high school... seemed like a great guy...

Harry James @FugiFair2 @CFBTalkDaily If true, this is far worse than I imagined when I read the first reports of it @CFBTalkDaily If true, this is far worse than I imagined when I read the first reports of it

Jeff Alexander @see_jeff_tweet



This isn’t a good look. If true, the coaches were clueless about systematic abuse in their program “for years on end”?



, you need to do the right thing and fire Fitzgerald @CFBTalkDaily “investigators did not find enough evidence to prove coaches knew about the activities”This isn’t a good look. If true, the coaches were clueless about systematic abuse in their program “for years on end”? @NorthwesternU , you need to do the right thing and fire Fitzgerald @CFBTalkDaily “investigators did not find enough evidence to prove coaches knew about the activities”This isn’t a good look. If true, the coaches were clueless about systematic abuse in their program “for years on end”? @NorthwesternU , you need to do the right thing and fire Fitzgerald

Tim Marsh @tmarsh0307 @CFBTalkDaily Shouldn’t be tolerated. If true, coaching staff and perpetrator players should be dismissed. @CFBTalkDaily Shouldn’t be tolerated. If true, coaching staff and perpetrator players should be dismissed.

What does this mean for Pat Fitzgerald's future?

Although Fitzgerald himself has come out to deny any knowledge of the hazing incidents, it becomes hard to believe in light of the newspaper report. And the punishment already meted out to him may seem very insignificant after all.

The school had also banned off-campus practice as part of measures to check hazing behavior. It appointed a supervisor who doesn’t report to Fitzgerald to observe the locker room as an added measure.

Pat Fitzgerald has led the Wildcats to some of their best seasons in the program's history. But he came under pressure after leading them to a 1-11 finish last season. It is fair to say his future at Northwestern now hangs in the balance, although the university authorities have not reacted to the new whistleblowers' accounts.

