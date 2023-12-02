"Pathetic college kids" - Dead longhorn at Oklahoma State campus causes social media stir ahead of Big 12 championship game

The discovery of a dead longhorn on the Oklahoma State University campus has caused an intense social media uproar ahead of the Big 12 championship game this weekend. Oklahoma State is set to come up against Texas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Authorities reported the discovery of a deceased longhorn cow on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University Farmhouse fraternity on Friday. The incident came to the attention of the police shortly after 6:30 a.m., with Stillwater Police responding to the notification with urgency.

As reported by the campus newspaper, The O'Colly, the carcass of the longhorn cow had an expletive carved into its side, and the stomach was cut open.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The incident has raised concerns, which was purportedly aimed at the mockery of the program's Saturday opponent Texas.

Let’s take a look at some of the concerns on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The police already launched an investigation

The Stillwater police are currently conducting an investigation into the longhorn incident. The investigation will seek to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the longhorn cow and the actions that led to its placement on the fraternity's lawn.

While not much has been discovered by law enforcement regarding the incident, the department denoted the presence of tire tracks on the lawn. This indicates that it seemed a truck or truck with a trailer had dropped off the carcass on the lawn, according to information from KFOR.

In response to the incident, Oklahoma State University has issued a statement expressing its strong disapproval and condemnation of the distressing act of animal cruelty. The university has conveyed it will take appropriate action on it.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Preview

Texas and Oklahoma State did not play against each other during the regular season, so it's pretty difficult to make many guesses about the upcoming title game. However, a tough contest is expected on Saturday with the match having playoff implications for the Longhorns.

Notably, Texas lost only one game during the regular season and is considered a favorite for this one. However, after beating Oklahoma during the regular season, the Cowboys are poised to stage another upset against the Longhorns to claim their first Big 12 championship since 2011.

Moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, Texas will aim to end its time in the Big 12 on a brilliant note by winning the conference crown in Arlington on Saturday.