"Pathetic," "Well deserved" - Fans divided as CFB Hall of Fame lowers its win percentage making Mike Leach eligible 

Mike Leach was a regular fixture on collegiate football touchlines for over two decades before he passed away on Dec. 12, 2022. Leach compiled winning records with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Washington State Cougars, and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Mike Leach had an impressive collegiate football coaching career but was unable to enter the CFB Hall of Fame due to falling below the 60% win total needed for enshrinement. However, according to Brett McMurphy, the College Football Hall of Fame will lower the win percentage for coaches in 2027 from 60 to 59.5 percent, thereby making Leach eligible to join the hall.
This news has elicited varying reactions:
A fan said, "Pathetic."
Another stated, "Is this the first head coach in history with 0 conference championships to make it to the CFB Hall of Fame?"
One added, "They make this obvious move just for him but still can’t get Erk in. What a freaking joke."
Others were more positive about the news as they believed it was about time.
One stated, "Well deserved!"
Another said, "No D1 head football coach did more with less talent and resources in the last 30 years than Mike. Mike earned his spot."
One chimed in, saying, "He was a solid coach".
What is Mike Leach's CFB legacy?
Mike Leach started his college football head coaching career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, coaching the side for 10 seasons and compiling a winning record in each campaign. He then took his talents to the Washington State Cougars.
Leach's stint with the Cougars was more challenging, as he endured three losing seasons to start his tenure. However, it was only up from there, as he posted four consecutive winning seasons, with the peak coming in an 11–2 campaign in 2018. Unfortunately, his time at Washington State ended with a whimper, as he posted a 6–7 season in 2019.
Next up was a three-year spell with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which happened to be his last gig before his 2022 death. Leach earned a 19–16 record with the Bulldogs and ended his CFB career with an 8-4 campaign.
Leach has the record for coaching the most wins by an unranked team against AP-ranked teams, with 18. His coaching tree includes iconic names like Dave Aranda, Zach Arnett, Seth Littrell, and Lincoln Riley. His legacy is set in stone, and come 2027, it should be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
