"Patrick Mahomes vibes" - Caleb Williams' gunslinger attitude breaking ankles during USC vs Washington game has CFB fans drawing comparisons

USC Trojans quarterback junior Caleb Williams has been compared to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and it may be accurate. It feels like we are just watching the two in a different league as both are able to do things others simply can't on the football field.

Let's look at an example from today's Washington Huskies vs. USC Trojans game. Caleb Williams ran backward to avoid pressure and then fired a ball into the end zone for a touchdown on fourth and one.

People took to social media to comment on how this throw in particular looked like Patrick Mahomes just wearing a different jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams had an excellent stat line as he finished the game going 27-of-35 for 312 yards with three passing touchdowns. However, it was not enough as the USC Trojans lost 52-42.

Can Caleb Williams reach the heights that Patrick Mahomes has reached?

This is an interesting question as there are a lot of different factors. One of them is where Caleb Williams winds up landing. As the first-overall pick, it seems likely he will wind up with the Arizona Cardinals as they have the worst record in the National Football League.

The difference is Patrick Mahomes was not the first pick in his draft so he had the ability to land with a good team. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs and has an offensive-minded head coach and incredible skill position players like tight end Travis Kelce.

It will be interesting to see where Caleb Williams winds up beginning his NFL career as that will be the first sign of what we should expect. If he lands on a team like the Cardinals, things could look bleak as they do not have much talent. However, if he winds up with the Chicago Bears via the Carolina Panthers pick, that is a team that seems to be closer to being successful.

It would also help for him to be in the NFC as a lot of young, talented quarterbacks are in the AFC right now and that means the ability to win could be a bit more difficult. Whether it is fair or not, quarterbacks are measured on that.

Patrick Mahomes also had a full season to sit behind Alex Smith and learn the NFL playbook. He also did not have the same expectations out of college. It will be interesting to see how these two compare as Williams' NFL career begins in a handful of months.