Paul Finebaum blasts Alabama HC Nick Saban for "bullying" amid uncertainties around the starting QB position

There's probably no one in the media who loathes Nick Saban as much as Paul Finebaum does. The ESPN college football analyst has always had a critical opinion about the Alabama coach. Their rift happens to be one of the most interesting in the realm of collegiate athletics.

Once again, Finebaum is criticizing Saban for not providing his team's depth chart as the season draws near. Alabama has issues in replacing Bryce Young at the quarterback position and Saban hasn't named the starter.

On "The Matt Barrie Show," Finebaum called out Saban for his lack of transparency, viewing the scenario as a sort of bullying.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"What I don’t like, and every time I say this, people in Alabama get mad, I don’t like the bullying of the media," Finebaum said.

“Don’t bully people 'cause you can. Saban has made a career at Alabama and maybe elsewhere of bullying those who are weaker than him and don’t have the ability, and that’s just not a good look. That is my only complaint about this.”

Expand Tweet

Nick Saban has consistently followed his own approach in college football. This approach has often yielded positive results, evident in his impressive record of seven national championships. Despite Finebaum's criticism, it doesn't appear he will change his ways.

Who will Nick Saban select as the starting quarterback?

Who Alabama will start at quarterback is one of the biggest questions flying around in college football. However, Nick Saban said he hasn't decided on that with the first game against Middle Tennessee days away on Saturday.

“I don't have any expectations for that right now," Saban said. "We're going one day at a time, and we're repping the players.”

Expand Tweet

He continues to say that whoever starts the first game is not necessarily the starter as the competition will continue.

“Even regardless of what happens in this game, it's the same thing that I told you guys before — just because whoever starts the first game, that doesn't mean you don't have to continue to compete and play throughout the season,” Saban said.

The belief is that Saban has to decide fast to ensure smooth sailing in a season where the program is looking for redemption. While the Crimson Tide have an easy schedule in the first game, Week 2 will be a little different as Alabama will play Texas.