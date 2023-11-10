Paul Finebaum has a blunt take on Jim Harbaugh's suspension as Big Ten investigation gets more intense: "not allowing him to coach another"

College football analyst, Paul Finebaum, has expressed his opinion on the possibility of Jim Harbaugh's suspension amidst the ongoing Michigan sign-stealing scandal. Finebaum aired his opinion on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, on the ESPN show, "First Take". His take adds to the incredible pool of opinions on how Harbaugh and Michigan should be punished for the sign-stealing allegations they're being investigated for.

Earlier, there were reports that the Big Ten may punish Jim Harbaugh with suspension. The length of the suspension has not been specified, however. Notwithstanding, there have been arguments on whether Harbaugh deserves to be suspended or the school should take the fall instead.

Paul Finebaum believes Harbaugh should be solely held responsible for the violation and the team should be spared. In his opinion, the players may have benefited from the scouting done on other teams, but they didn't commit the offense. Harbaugh, on the other hand, has the responsibility of knowing and preventing the occurrence of such an event because of his role as head coach. Finebaum said,

"I think [Jim] Harbaugh should be suspended indefinitely, not allowing him to coach another game, and especially in the playoffs if this investigation continues down the current path. I feel very strongly that the team should not be kept out."

Why is everyone talking about Jim Harbaugh's suspension?

Jim Harbaugh is not new to suspensions. Earlier this season, he went on a voluntary three-game suspension because of allegations of recruitment violations. The suspension only excluded him from coaching the team on game days. However, his anticipated suspension is expected to be of a stricter nature. The suspension would be a measure taken by the Big Ten in response to allegations of sign-stealing leveled against his team.

The leadership of the conference has reportedly met and demanded Harbaugh's suspension to exclude him from entering the facility. Furthermore, he would not have any input in any coaching decisions on the team during the suspension. The conference has notified Michigan of its plan to initiate disciplinary action.

The school, in turn, has responded with a 10-page letter urging the conference not to go ahead with its plans. With Michigan's response, one can guess that the school is prepared to strongly resist a potential Jim Harbaugh suspension or a greater punishment.

As the drama surrounding the whole scandal continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what the fate of the team will be.