Paul Finebaum claims the two best quarterbacks in college football live in South Carolina right now

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 12, 2025 21:38 GMT
Paul Finebaum has been analyzing quarterbacks and their traits since the 2000s. The college football analyst is one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Finebaum predicted that the Clemson Tigers will make the expanded College Football Playoff in the upcoming season. Speaking on the "Paul Finebaum Show", the analyst said:

"I think Clemson is going to be a playoff team."

Finebaum continued and gave props to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers alongside Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. He added:

"The two best quarterbacks in college football may live in South Carolina right now."
How did Cade Klubnik and LaNorris Sellers perform in 2024?

Cade Klubnik thrived in the 2024 college football season. It was his second season as the full-time starter for the Tigers, and he sure did not disappoint.

Klubnik put up a stat line of 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. Klubnik helped his program to a 10-4 record.

LaNorris Sellers spent the 2024 season as the South Carolina Gamecocks' undisputed starting quarterback. The talented shot caller spent the 2023 season as Spencer Rattler's backup, but was handed the starting berth in his second season at the collegiate level.

Sellers proved to the college football world why he deserved to lead the Gamecocks. He amassed 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 166 carries, 674 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. His performances helped the Gamecocks end the season with a winning record (9-4).

Klubnik and Sellers have different play styles, but that hasn't stopped them from earning major plaudits from Paul Finebaum. The veteran analyst counts them as among the finest in collegiate football heading into the 2025 season. Both QBs will be looking to guide their programs to the expanded college football playoffs.

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

