Paul Finebaum highlights SEC coach with “unforgivable losses" in 2024-25 season

Paul Finebaum is one of the most respected voices in college football. The analyst has been at the forefront of NCAA broadcasting for over two decades.

Finebaum is known to pull no punches when it comes to coaches' performances, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is his latest target. The analyst had something to say about Kiffin's sides losses in the recently completed college football season.

On Saturday, while speaking on his "Saturday Down South" YouTube channel, Finebaum said this about Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin:

"I think he blew it. He had, as everyone said before the season started and during the season, his best shot. It came down to two unforgivable losses."

The ESPN analyst continued:

"Primarily the one against the Kentucky Wildcats. Although, I think he let the game against the Florida Gators get away as well. If he wins either one of those games, then he's in the playoffs and you can figure out whether or not he would have gone far."

The two losses highlighted by Finebaum effectively ended Ole Miss' chances of making it to the expanded College Football Playoff. The Rebels lost a home game against the Kentucky Wildcats and were defeated by the Gators in Florida with just two games left to play in the regular season.

The loss to Florida effectively ended their chances of making the expanded playoffs. They did end their season with a win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils.

What's next for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels?

Lane Kiffin will look to guide the Ole Miss Rebels to, at least, the playoffs in 2025. Ideally, the former USC Trojans coach will aim to win his first-ever national championship as a coach, but it's not going to be an easy task.

The Ole Miss Rebels are losing a host of important players, including but not limited to star quarterback Jaxson Dart. He was a key part of the Rebels' playoff push and it'll be interesting to see how the Rebels replace 4,000-plus passing yards.

However, Kiffin and Co. will fancy their chances in the new season and, hopefully, will avoid mistakes pointed out by Paul Finebaum.

