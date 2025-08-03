Paul Finebaum names ACC QB with 'legitimate' chance to challenge Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik for 2025 Heisman trophy

Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik are among the front-runners for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. These three players play for college football powerhouses, and they're safe bets to be in and around the leaderboard for the most prestigious individual honor in college football.However, veteran college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes that another ACC quarterback has a solid chance of challenging the star trio for the award. Finebaum referred to SMU Mustangs starting quarterback Kevin Jennings. While speaking on a weekend episode of &quot;The Paul Finebaum Show,&quot; he said:&quot;It’s legitimate, he is a great player. Talking to (Rhett) Lashlee, pretty upbeat on the season. I think to be a Heisman finalist, you have to have great numbers. You have to have big wins. He will have a chance to have some good wins. They don’t have what I would call an absolute marquee game on the schedule.&quot;Finebaum is optimistic that Kevin Jennings will build on an impressive 2024 campaign, where he thrived as a starter. The South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas) high school product amassed a stat line of 3,245 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added five rushing TDs for good measure.Paul Finebaum believes there's a chance that Jennings could inspire the Mustangs to the ACC Championship Game and potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs.What to expect from Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik in 2025?Kevin Jennings isn't the only high-profile shot caller aiming for glory in 2025. Texas star Arch Manning is set for his first season as an undisputed starter, Garrett Nussmeier is looking to bring a national championship to LSU, and Cade Klubnik is the star player at Clemson.According to BET MGM, Arch Manning has the best Heisman Trophy odds at +600, Garrett Nussmeier follows him at +850, and Cade Klubnik rounds up the top three at +900. Yahoo Sports has Kevin Jennings listed at 50-1 alongside fringe collegiate stars such as Jalon Daniels, Miller Moss, and Jeremiyah Love.You can expect excellent quarterback play from the Heisman-favored trio, as they look to end long trophy droughts for their programs. Kevin Jennings and his SMU Mustangs will look to put a spanner in the works come game time.