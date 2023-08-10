Although Nick Saban is one the greatest coaches of all time, college football analyst Michael Bratton does not believe he will have a successful 2023 season.

Bratton made that clear on "The Paul Finebaum Show":

"Well, best-case scenario, Paul, Alabama exceeds my wildest expectations and they make it to the SEC championship game just to be crushed by Georgia and Kirby Smart's dominant program there, because I'm not backing off from the decaying dynasty it is.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And that's why I've got Alabama third in the (Southeastern Conference) West and, you know, I don't even know I'm not even confident inhthem finishing that high to be honest with you."

Bratton added that coach Saban may be on the decline as well:

"We're sitting here, we're looking at Saban smiling and people are reading into that, that he's got this magnificent roster that can't lose. Supporters of Alabama, they're basing this on nothing. They're basing this on what happened five years ago, 10 years ago.

"Nick Saban, he's the greatest of all time, but – I said it at media days, I'll say it again, Paul – he's lost his fastball, and that's evident in the last couple of years, losing to teams with inferior talent. And there are many games on this schedule that I think could trip them up."

Check out Michael Bratton's comments below.

Paul Finebaum @finebaum Last month @MichaelWBratton made a bold call about Alabama, picking them 3rd in the SEC West. Today he quadrupled down: pic.twitter.com/j4N42LYoEf

While the Crimson Tide failed to make the College Football Playoff in 2022, they made it to the national championship game the previous season. Furthermore, they won the title in 2020. In the nine years of the CFP, Alabama has made seven appearances, including six championship games, winning three titles, all of which are records.

Can Nick Saban lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to another title?

While Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff last season, they finished fifth in the final AP Poll. Plus, their two losses came by a combined four points.

Although the Crimson Tide will face a tough conference schedule, as they do every year, they can easily win the SEC West. Even if they lose in the SEC championship game, there is a good chance that Alabama will wind up in the CFP.

Finally, with the postseason field expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024, the Crimson Tide could find themselves in the College Football Playoff annually.