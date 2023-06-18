On Friday afternoon, Penn State received an additional commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star safety, Vaboue Toure, declared his intention to play college football with the Nittany Lions. The commitment decision came after months of examining his offers.

The program had earlier received unfortunate news on Thursday after Deryc Plazz, the fifth offensive lineman in the class of 2024, renounced his commitment. Plazz expressed that he may have rushed into his commitment decision, leading to his change of heart.

However, Toure’s news put the Nittany Lions' recruitment for the 2024 class back on track. Although Oklahoma, Ohio, and Kentucky were among his top choices, he ultimately chose the Nittany Lions to stay close to home and vie for a Big Ten title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailing from Irvington, New Jersey, Toure is ranked among the top 25 players in his position nationwide, as per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also holds the impressive distinction of being the fourth-ranked player in the state of New Jersey.

Toure becomes the 17th addition to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class and joins as the fifth defensive back. This demonstrates associate head coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith's ongoing effort to bolster the talent in the secondary.

Toure’s Penn State Commitment Decision

Penn State held an interest in recruiting Toure since long. He received an offer from Penn State in March of last year, and since then, he has made a total of four visits to Happy Valley. This year alone, he has visited twice, including an official visit on June 9th.

He has developed a solid and enduring relationship with Rashad Elby, the assistant recruiting coordinator. Their connection dates back to a year ago when they began communicating, and their relationship has flourished ever since.

"Everything was nice. Coach Elby is a real cool guy. He's a people person. I see him more as a friend than a coach."

The safety stated playing for Penn State has always been a dream from a very young age. He is elated to see this dream come true. He committed to the university despite receiving several offers from reputable college programs across the country.

“Penn State was always a dream of mine, 8 year old me would be proud!”

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3



The 6’1 195 S from Irvington, NJ chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma, Ohio State, & Kentucky



“Penn State was always a dream of mine, 8 year old me would be proud!”



on3.com/college/penn-s… BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Vaboue Toure tells me he has Committed to Penn State!The 6’1 195 S from Irvington, NJ chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma, Ohio State, & Kentucky“Penn State was always a dream of mine, 8 year old me would be proud!” BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Vaboue Toure tells me he has Committed to Penn State!The 6’1 195 S from Irvington, NJ chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma, Ohio State, & Kentucky“Penn State was always a dream of mine, 8 year old me would be proud!”on3.com/college/penn-s… https://t.co/BFl8xwDw1n

His impressive list of offers comprised of Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon, USC, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Florida State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Boston College, Ohio State, LSU, Kentucky, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Accompanied by top-rated prospects like Quinton Martin, Jon Mitchell and several others, the defensive back joins coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions' highly-regarded 2024 recruiting class. The team currently sits in the top 15 of class recruitment ranking.

Poll : 0 votes