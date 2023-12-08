Penn State DC coaching candidates: Top 5 Manny Diaz replacements after coach takes top Duke football job

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be looking for a new defensive coordinator as Manny Diaz was hired as the next head coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

Diaz was the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. In his second year in the role, Penn State ranked No. 1 in the nation in yards per play, sacks, yards per game and pressure rate.

Now, after Diaz was hired as Duke's new head coach, James Franklin will need to hire a new defensive coordinator, and here are five options.

5 options to replace Manny Diaz as Penn State's DC

#1. Anthony Poindexter

The most logical option to replace Manny Diaz is an in-house candidate in Anthony Poindexter.

Poindexter is currently Penn State's safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator, which is a role he has held since 2021. Taking over as the full-time defensive coordinator is a logical next step, and would allow Poindexter to be one step away from being a head coach in college, which many expect will happen.

#2. Tom Allen

Tom Allen was let go as head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers after going 33-49 in eight full seasons with the program.

Allen is a defensive-minded coach, and given he has a buyout from Indiana, Penn State likely wouldn't have to pay him a ton of money. It would also allow Allen to get back into coaching and potentially build himself back up to get another head coaching gig.

#3. Tony White

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Tony White could be an option for Penn State.

White is currently the associate head coach and defensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers. In his first year at Nebraska, he led the Cornhuskers to their best statistical season since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011.

White's defenses have ranked in the top 25 nationally in total defense each of the past three years.

#4. Jim Leonhard

Jim Leonhard is always linked to vacant defensive coordinator positions and the Penn State job is no different.

Leonhard is currently serving as senior football analyst for Illinois, while also having been an interim head coach and defensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

Leonhard played in the NFL for 10 seasons as a safety, and he would be a logical fit to remain in the Big Ten and take a defensive coordinator role.

#5. Al Golden

Al Golden is currently Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, but he played football at Penn State, so many fans would like to see him return.

Golden has been the Fighting Irish's defensive coordinator since 2022, and this past year Notre Dame had a top 10 defense.