Penn State OC makes stance crystal clear on Drew Allar as he gears up for the 2025 season

Drew Allar is gearing up for his fourth season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was tipped to declare for the 2025 NFL draft but opted to return to the Nittany Lions for at least one more season.

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has watched Allar grow into the starting quarterback role, and he has made his stance clear on the incoming senior.

Speaking to Adam Breneman, Kotelnicki said:

"He's been a really good player. Well, how do we go from being really good to great? It's a thin margin."

He continued:

"Drew's 1% goals are very detailed versus somebody just getting here. He's said the things that he wants to work on. I've been so proud because, you know, last offseason he was kind of coming off a season that he got dinged up, and he'll really get to work in full, and this is my first full spring training with him."

He added:

"He's full spring, he's running around, and he's super athletic. This is huge, and it's something I know he's wanted to work on. Plus, his ability to work through reads and progressions have improved."

Kotelnicki knows a thing or two about coaching highly rated offensive prospects. He has spent the last decade as an offensive coordinator in the FBS. He earned the 2023 247Sports Offensive Coordinator of the Year Award after contributing to Kansas's offense ranking seventh in the country in yards per completion and ninth in first down efficiency percentage.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will look for similar or better productivity for the 2025 season.

How did Drew Allar perform in 2024?

Drew Allar started 16 games in the 2024 college football season. The Medina, Ohio-born shot caller amassed a stat line of 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 96 carries, 302 rushing yards and six ground TDs for good measure.

His performances helped the Nittany Lions to a deep run in the expanded college football playoffs. They lost in the semifinal stage to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, his performances earned plaudits across the football landscape.

Drew Allar will enter the 2025 CFB season as a chiselled veteran. He'll look to lead coach James Franklin's team to a national championship and improve his draft stock for 2026.

