Penn State Quarterback 2024: Who is likely to start for James Franklin's Nittany Lions this season? 

The Penn State Nittany Lions are in an interesting position heading into the 2024 college football season as they try to win the Big Ten Conference. Coach James Franklin has some options for who can be the starting quarterback but it seems like the answer is widely known.

Which quarterback will be taking the field when they travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Aug. 31?

Who will be Penn State Nittany Lions' starting quarterback?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Drew Allar

Drew Allar is returning to Penn State for his third season and had the starting job last season. He had an amazing 2023 season as he was 233-of-389 (59.9%) for 2,631 yards with 25 passing touchdowns to two interceptions while also tallying 74 carries for 210 yards (2.8 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.

Penn State had an outstanding quarterback and he is going to wind up being the starter for the second year in a row. Drew Allar did not lose the Nittany Lions any games last season and showcased his ability to be a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate.

#2. Beau Pribula

After a freshman season where he was behind Allar in the depth chart, it seems like sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula is set for another year as the backup. He played in limited action in 2023 as he was 11-of-21 (52.4%) for 149 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Pribula seems to be the future starting quarterback if Drew Allar declares for the 2025 NFL draft but as for now, he will be the backup quarterback for James Franklin's program.

#3. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Incoming freshman Ethan Grunkmeyer is going to be an interesting quarterback but will likely be the third-stringer for this season as he adjusts to college football. 247 Sports has him as the eighth-best quarterback in the Class of 2024 and he had an incredible season as a high school senior.

He finished with 42 total touchdowns (39 passing, three rushing) in 13 games. Listed at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, fans will hope to see him gain some size to absorb some punishment but he will have time as he gets used to the Penn State Nittany Lions program.