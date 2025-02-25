Penn State returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to James Franklin's squad

After falling one game short of the CFP National Championship Game, the Penn State Nittany Lions will attempt to finish the job in 2025. James Franklin’s team will bring back several key components from the team that barely lost in the Orange Bowl to Notre Dame.

Even with all the talent coming Penn State did lose some important players. Tight End Tyler Warren and defensive end Abdul Carter are expected to be the first players drafted at their positions in April’s NFL Draft.

Still, only a handful of teams may have as much firepower as the Nittany Lions in 2025, even adding transfer wide receiver Devonte Ross. Here are five key players returning for the 2025 season.

Top five players returning to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2025 season

Nicholas Singleton scored 12 touchdowns in 2024. - Source: Imagn

#5. AJ Harris, Cornerback

A transfer from Georgia, AJ Harris took over as a starting cornerback in Happy Valley, making third-team All-Big Ten in the process. Harris finished the season with 48 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception and five passes defended. There are high expectations for his second season at Penn State.

#4. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Defensive End

After a solid regular season, Dani Dennis-Sutton really turned it on in the College Football Playoff. The defensive end had 4.5 sacks and an interception in the postseason. With Abdul Carter gone, he will surely get more attention, both from opponents and the national media.

Dennis-Sutton finished the season with 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. In almost any other team he would have been the top defensive player.

#3. Kaytron Allen, Running Back

Because of the role that the running game plays for Penn State, it is difficult to separate Kaytron Allen and running mate Nick Singleton. Allen is coming off a 1,108-yard, eight-touchdown season on the ground.

But the main thing about Allen is that this will be his first healthy offseason since he got to Happy Valley. He could be even better than he has been until now.

#2. Nicholas Singleton, Running Back

While Allen and Nicholas Singleton had almost the same number of rushing yards, Singleton needed fewer carries to do so. Singleton finished with 1,099 yards and 12 scores. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native is a home run threat for the Nittany Lions, and he could see a larger share of the carries in his senior season.

If Penn State is going to make a run at the national title, they will probably need both runners to perform in 2025.

#1. Drew Allar, Quarterback

One of the most intriguing players to go back to college this year. Drew Allar had some NFL Draft hype during the 2024 season when he passed for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but decided to return for his senior year.

Allar is expected to be among the top quarterbacks in the nation in 2025. He will be extra motivated after his last-minute interception was turned into the game-winning field goal for Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. The Medina, Ohio native should also be one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2026 Draft.

