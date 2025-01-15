Penn State returning starters: Top 5 players that can take the Nittany Lions to the next level

Penn State had a noteworthy year in the 2024 college football season. The program appeared in the Big Ten championship game and also made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Ahead of the 2025 season, James Franklin has had some positives to deal with as a handful of his starters will be returning to the program. Here's a look at the top five returnees for the Nittany Lions.

Top 5 Penn State returning starters in 2025

5, Zane Durant, DT

Zane Durant has decided to play his final year of eligibility at Penn State. The defensive tackle has been getting regular game time in the team right from his true freshman season and will hope to wrap it up in style in 2025.

The presence of Durant in the defensive line of the Nittany Lions offers some experience to the unit in the upcoming season with the departures of NFL draft-bound Abdul Carter and Dvon J-Thomas.

4, Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE

Dani Dennis-Sutton is one of the biggest returnees for Penn State on the defensive side. The defensive end started gaining playing time right from his true freshman season and has chosen to use his last year of eligibility.

Without a doubt, Dennis-Sutton is an elite pass rusher who broke out with 8.5 sacks last season, and his presence will make a significant difference. He will look to keep up the form he showcased in the playoff next season.

3, Kaytron Allen, RB

Kaytron Allen is a strong running back option Penn State will have in the 2025 season. He's also been playing a crucial role in the team since his freshman season at the program in 2022.

Allen has recorded 2,877 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions. He's also been relatively effective in the passing game, boasting 52 receptions for 422 yards and 4 touchdowns.

His production has steadily increased with each year. In 2024, he had 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. Expect another strong season from him in his senior year.

2, Nick Singleton, RB

Following three strong years at Penn State with brilliant output, Nick Singleton is returning for one more season. The running back has been an important player for the team right from his freshman season.

So far in his time with the Nittany Lions, Singleton has rushed for 2,912 yards and 32 touchdowns on 499 carries. He's also recorded 78 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.

1, Drew Allar, QB

Drew Allar’s return is perhaps the biggest positive for Penn State ahead of the 2025 college football season. The quarterback has started for the Nittany Lions in the last two seasons, leading the offense to noteworthy success.

Allar has thrown for 6,302 yards and 53 touchdowns in his three seasons so far with the Nittany Lions. He also rushed for 564 yards and 11 touchdowns. This level of production will help the program stay competitive in 2025.

