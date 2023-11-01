Penn State vs. Maryland prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The Penn State Nittany Lions go on the road to play the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4.

Penn State returned to the win column last week, defeating Indiana 33-24. Meanwhile, Maryland is on a three-game losing run and was defeated by Northwestern on Saturday.

Penn State vs. Maryland: Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: SECU Stadium

Penn State vs. Maryland: Betting Odds

Spread

Penn State -10 (-108)

Maryland +10 (-112)

Moneyline

Penn State -395

Maryland +310

Total

Over 51 (-110)

Under 51 (-110)

Penn State vs. Maryland: Picks

The Penn State Nittany Lions held off the Indiana Hoosiers after their loss to Ohio State the week before. Against Maryland, quarterback Drew Allar should succeed against the Terrapins' secondary. Take Allar to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -130 for this game. He's eclipsed this number in two of his last three games, while Maryland has allowed quarterbacks to go over this number in their last three games.

Meanwhile, Maryland's top wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is a -115 favorite to gain more than 46.5 yards. Jones has surpassed this mark in three of his last four games. During that stretch, he averaged 74.5 receiving yards.

Penn State vs. Maryland: Head-to-head

Penn State and Maryland are set to play for the 47th time and the Nittany Lions have dominated this matchup. Penn State leads their head-to-head record 42-3-1 against the Terrapins.

Penn State vs. Maryland: Prediction

Penn State struggled last week against Indiana, but Allar finished the game strong which should give him confidence heading into this matchup against Maryland. On the other hand, the Terrapins have struggled lately, as Northwestern was able to pick apart this defense.

Prediction: Take Penn State to win by double digits.

