Penn State vs Michigan State football history: H2H, Records, and more

Michigan is set to face its toughest test this season when it squares up against Big Ten rival Penn State this weekend. The top-10 matchup promises to be an exciting one at University Park, Pennsylvania, as both teams aim for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines, who are currently engulfed in a sign-stealing scandal, are unbeaten this season and will hope to continue their run in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, have only recorded one loss, having fallen to Ohio State earlier in the season. They will seek a valuable win against their rival on Saturday.

Penn State vs. Michigan: H2H

Penn State and Michigan have squared off 26 times in total. Their first meeting came in October 1993, when Penn State became a member of the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions hosted the Wolverines at the Beavers stadium in a matchup that ended 21-13 in favor of Michigan.

Since the first meeting, a game between these teams has only failed to occur in just four seasons; 2003, 2004, 2011 and 2012. Both teams have played in the Big Ten East over the years, which has made the rivalry more intense as they both often contend for the Big Ten title. Michigan currently leads the series with a 16-10 record.

Notable records in the series

The largest margin of victory in the rivalry series occurred in 2016 when Michigan defeated Penn State 49-10 at Ann Arbor, Michigan. The lowest margin of victory in the series took place in 2005 when Michigan narrowly edged out Penn State with a 27-25 scoreline at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The longest winning streak in the series belongs to Michigan with 9. This ranged from 1997 to 2007. Michigan also holds the current winning streak in the series having won the last two encounters in 2021 and 2022.

Penn State vs. Michigan: Week 11 Preview

Michigan, boasting an undefeated season, hits the road to confront Penn State in Happy Valley this weekend. The Wolverines are arguably the best team in college football this season and have secured victory in every game with an average margin of 31 points.

Penn State is no pushover and they will be the Wolverines' first ranked opponent this season. While the Nittany Lions are not the favorite for this matchup, they can rely on their defense, which has put out monster numbers, to get something out of the game on Saturday.