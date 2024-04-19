Peny Boone transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Toledo RB ft. Ole Miss

Running back Peny Boone has entered the transfer portal once again after spending a short time with Louisville this spring.

Boone began his career at Maryland, where he played through his sophomore season. He then made the move to Toledo in 2022, where he also played two seasons. Boone then entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of last season and chose to play for Louisville.

After a short stint with Louisville, Boone has entered the transfer portal again and will move to a different program. He has talent at the tailback position and will be on the radar of many different programs.

Here's a look at the top destinations where Peny Boone could land next season.

Top five landing spots for Peny Boone after entering the transfer portal

Peny Boone with the Toledo Rockets

#1 Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have an opening for a new starting running back after losing last season's leading rusher, Ray Davis, to the NFL.

The running game has been a staple of the Kentucky offense under coach Mark Stoops, and Peny Boone would be a huge addition for the Wildcats from the transfer portal.

Boone would, in all likelihood, be the day-one starter in the backfield for the Wildcats. Chip Trayanum transferred to Kentucky from Ohio State, so if Boone heads to Kentucky, it would give them a dominant one-two punch at the running back position.

#2 Ole Miss

Peny Boone would give the Ole Miss Rebels a change of pace, bruising back next season playing alongside Ulysses Bentley IV and Logan Diggs. All three backs would bring experience to that position as seniors, all with different skillsets.

Lane Kiffin's squad already obtained LSU transfer Logan Diggs from the transfer portal earlier this year. Bringing in Boone to split carries with their other backs could elevate this team to a true contender in the SEC this season.

#3 Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers could look to Peny Boone to beef up their backfield after losing Braelon Allen, their leading rusher, last season. The Badgers backfield will likely be led by Chez Mellusi and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker.

Walker has looked impressive so far, and Mellusi has struggled to stay healthy and earn a significant amount of carries in three seasons with the Badgers. Boone's power-running style and ability to get to the end zone are things that could make Wisconsin a force in the Big Ten once again.

#4 UCLA

The UCLA Bruins leading rusher from last season, Carson Steele, will be moving on from the program this season. Junior TJ Harden will be next in line for carries in his third season at UCLA.

If the Bruins can add Boone from the transfer portal, it would give them a more experienced back with a talent for getting to the end zone. The two leadbacks for UCLA recorded 17 total touchdowns last season. Peny Boone had 16 total touchdowns on his own last season.

UCLA had a top defense last season, but their offense and scoring were lacking. Boone could help bring their offense up to a similar level to where their defense was in the prior season.

#5 Michigan State

This season will feature a new-look Michigan State era of college football. The Spartans brought in new coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State and quarterback Aidan Chiles from the transfer portal.

Chiles will be playing his first season as a starting quarterback, and having Peny Boone with him in the backfield could take an immense amount of pressure off of him.

Chiles is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks to watch out for in the Big Ten, and beefing up the backfield to allow them to attack defenses in multiple ways will help their young quarterback develop at a comfortable rate.

Where do you think Peny Boone will be playing next season? Let's know in the comments section below.

