"People are so quick to judge": Carson Beck’s sister Kylie takes strong stand following QB’s emotional reveal about injury struggles

By Geoff
Modified Sep 22, 2025 07:12 GMT
Kylie Beck (left) and Carson Beck (right) (Image Sources: @kyliebeck_/Instagram and IMAGN)

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, expressed support for her brother on social media a day after the Miami quarterback revealed his struggles from the UCL injury he sustained during the SEC Championship Game last year.

Kylie, a former member of the Georgia Dance Dawgs, shared on her Instagram story a short footage of Beck's College GameDay Show interview with ESPN's Desmond Howard, and posted a caption that read:

"Now this is charisma, this is strength, this is passion, this is a fighter, this is resiliency, this is courage, this is never giving up...... this is God 👏 🙏. Tears 🥺 Proof that you NEVER ever know what someone is going through behind the scenes ... people are so quick to judge and so slow to be empathetic!!"
The post was recaptured on X by a college football fan.

Carson Beck has emerged as one of the top favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy months after sustaining a torn UCL in his throwing elbow while playing for Georgia, which required surgery during the offseason.

The injury, which occurred during the SEC Championship Game against Texas on Dec. 7, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, left him doubting whether he could return to football.

“I walked into the locker room, and I tried to grip a football, and I couldn’t even grip a football and I didn’t know the severity of the injury yet, but in the following day finding that out was really tough for me,” the quarterback said.
But months of rehabilitation and a strong will to recover from the injury helped him return to the sport, and he decided to transfer to Miami to revitalize his career.

Beck is having a stellar season with the Hurricanes, completing 82 of 112 passes for 972 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He is tied for third with Oregon QB Dante Moore at +1200.

Oklahoma's John Mateer leads the current Heisman Trophy odds at +700 while Indiana signal-caller Fernando Mendoza is second at +900. Georgia QB Gunnar Stockton is in fifth at +1400.

Miami rises to No. 2 in AP rankings despite Carson Beck's rough outing

Miami climbed to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 5 despite Carson Beck's rough outing in the Hurricanes' 26-7 win over Florida on Saturday.

The Mario Cristobal-coached squad had seven first-place votes from a 66-man panel of AP writers for 1,479 points. Miami is 150 points behind No. 1-ranked Ohio State, which had 1,629 points on 52 first-place votes.

Penn State is ranked third with 1,460 points, including five first-place votes, while LSU (1,433) and Georgia (1,420) occupy fourth and fifth places, respectively.

In the game against Florida, Beck struggled to complete his passes amid rainy conditions, making 17-of-30 completions for 160 yards and recording an interception.

It was the first time this season that the 6-foot-4 Jacksonville-born QB failed to score a touchdown and his 51.4 quarterback rating brought him down to 81.5 at the end of Week 4.

Miami's running back duo of Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown put on a show on the ground, combining for 196 yards and three touchdowns. The Hurricanes' defense held Florida to a mere 141 total yards, including a paltry 61 passing yards from QB DJ Lagway.

Miami will have a bye week before visiting No. 8 Florida State on Oct. 4 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Edited by Geoff
bell-icon Manage notifications