PHOTO: Former Michigan stars J.J McCarthy and Blake Corum strike Superman pose during spring commencement 

The University of Michigan held their spring commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Among the attendees this year were many of the members of the Michigan Wolverines football team, as quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Blake Corum were pictured striking the "superman pose".

Both players, alongside much of the Michigan Wolverines team, may be seen as superheroes on the Ann Arbor campus.

These players were indestructible last season, as they led the Michigan Wolverines to an undefeated season that culminated in a national championship win against the Washington Huskies.

McCarthy had a successful spell with the Wolverines. After emerging victorious in a quarterback battle with Cade McNamara in 2022, McCarthy became the starting quarterback for the program, and led the Wolverines to two consecutive Big Ten Conference titles, and would only lose one game during his time with Michigan.

His 27-1 record as starting quarterback makes JJ McCarthy the third best college football quarterback in history (in relation to the percentage of games won) and the best since 1971.

Blake Corum was, in the eyes of many people, the reason why the Michigan Wolverines won the National Championship last season.

Corum was the main part of the Wolverines' strong offense and took full advantage of the team's talented offensive line to be able to record 1,245 yards during the 2023 season.

Overall, Blake Corum made 3,737 yards during his four season with the Wolverines and scored 57 touchdowns, a program record.

Who were J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum drafted by?

Both J.J . McCarthy and Blake Corum entered the 2024 NFL draft and were picked by teams, meaning that their professional football careers will start soon.

McCarthy was one of six quarterbacks to be selected in the first 12 picks of the draft. In the run up to the draft, McCarthy was predicted to end up going to numerous teams, but, after the New York Giants decided to pick Malik Nabers at number six, it was the Minnesota Vikings who selected J.J McCarthy as the tenth pick.

McCarthy will be entering a Minnesota side that needs a quarterback after veteran QB Kirk Cousins was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Pairing up with Justin Jefferson, McCarthy has the opportunity to become a franchise quarterback and maybe lead the Vikings to theirs first Super Bowl title.

Blake Corum was selected in the third round as the 83rd pick of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Corum will be coming into a franchise that has many strong talents on offense, including Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua. The addition of Corum to this side will only strengthen it, and the Rams maybe able to reduce their reliance of aging quarterback Matthew Stafford, as Corum has already proven himself to be a highly athletic running back.

