PHOTO: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin thanks daughter Landry for throwing a great birthday party

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recently turned 49 years old and his daughter, Landry, made sure it was a memorable birthday. Landry whisked him away for a relaxing dinner, and Kiffin shared a picture on his social media account, expressing his gratitude:

"Thanks for the party, Landry."

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a season unlike any other, in program history this fall. They are fresh off a program record-setting 11-win campaign in 2023, and HC Lane Kiffin has his sights set on the ultimate prize, a playoff berth.

Fueling these aspirations is a potent offense led by returning quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Rebels boast a reloaded defense as well via recruitment and the transfer portal. This revamped unit aims to complement the firepower of the offense and propel Ole Miss to new heights.

As the spring practices have been wrapped up, The Athletic released their post-spring Top 25 rankings and placed Ole Miss in sixth.

Lane Kiffin praises former FAU coach May's return

Lane Kiffin took to his social media to acknowledge a heartwarming gesture from Florida Atlantic’s HC, Dusty May. May, who recently left the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball team to become the HC at Michigan, returned to FAU for their graduation ceremony on Friday.

A photo surfaced online showing May celebrating with his former players caught Kiffin's attention. The Ole Miss coach shared the image on his X account and added:

"This is so awesome!!! @FAUMBB.”

While May's overall record at FAU might not have been dominant, he led the Owls on an incredible run in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The No. 9 seed defied expectations by pulling off upsets against teams like Memphis and Kansas State.

This culminated in FAU's first appearance in the Final Four. Due to Dusty May's contributions to Florida Atlantic athletics, Lane Kiffin applauded his decision to return for the graduation ceremony of his former players.

Kiffin's time at Florida Atlantic proved to be a turning point in his coaching career too. He previously focused on building his resume, but then he found himself prioritizing player development at FAU.

Kiffin's debut season saw an impressive 11-3 record and a Conference USA championship in 2017. He followed this up with another 10-win season and conference title in 2019.

