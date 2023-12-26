PHOTOS: Deiondra Sanders hard launches BF as Coach Prime’s daughter spends an eventful Christmas

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, celebrated Christmas at a party with friends. She took to Instagram to upload some snippets from her celebration, and the photos had a surprise in store.

Deiondra is the eldest of the kids of Coach Prime and is a communications professional. Through her party photographs, the 32-year-old launched her boyfriend after an eventful Christmas day.

Here are the snippets of Deiondra Sanders’ eventful Christmas party with her close friends and boyfriend.

“Merry Christmas,” Deiondra wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

If someone still did not get the hint, she posted another photo, this time through her Instagram story. And the matching outfits leave nothing to the imagination of anybody who is paying attention.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders IG

Deiondra is supposedly dating none other than rapper Jacquees. All of her close friends attended the party. The rapper got a beautiful painting as a gift from her girlfriend and showed it off on social media.

Credit: Jacquees IG

Who is Deiondra Sanders' boyfriend, rapper Jacquees?

Rodriquez “Jacquees” Broadnax, better known as Jacquees, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 15, 1994. After watching a movie about the Jackson brothers, he started to forge his journey as a performer at the age of nine. Thus started his string of wins in various talent shows in his school days.

The R&B star came out with a single, B.E.D, in 2016 and hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It wasn't his first work, but it sure made him a big name. Currently, the 29-year-old has a huge following, boasting more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram. The ‘King of R&B’ is now apparently off the market and is supposedly dating Deiondra Sanders.

