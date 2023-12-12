PHOTOS: Nick Saban visits top Alabama commits 8 days ahead of the early signing period

Even after guiding his team to the college football playoffs, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, isn't resting. He is using his off period to personally visit some of the recruiting prospects eight days before the early signing period. Saban already has an eye on the next season as he works to win a national championship this season.

The national early signing day is on December 20, only a few weeks before Alabama begins its playoff campaign on January 1st. And Coach Saban is going all out to secure the best prospects for the day. So he got on the road and drove to their houses to complete his mission.

Here is Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban in photos at the homes of the future commits for his football program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Saban traveled to California to meet with safety commit Peyton Woodyard. The St. John Bosco High School standout posed for photos with his future coach. Woodyard is a four-star safety prospect who held offers from as many as 36 schools. But his commitment ultimately fell to Alabama.

Expand Tweet

Coach Saban also reached Carlsbad, California, to meet 5-star QB commit Julian Sayin. The high school star out of Carlsbad High has also announced his intention to play in Tuscaloosa despite offers from SEC rivals like the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators among others.

Expand Tweet

The seven-time national champion HC made his way to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to visit wide receiver and Crimson Tide commit Amari Jefferson. The four-star prospect out of Baylor High School had as many as 24 offers, including from the Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. But he too chose to go play under Saban.

Expand Tweet

Nick Saban also met up with prospects on visit to the Alabama facilities

Recruitment never ends for a head coach, and Nick Saban would stop at nothing. Apart from home visits, he also met up with a few prospects who came on their official visits to Alabama. One of his targets was defensive lineman prospect Steve Mboumoua, who is said to have felt like a top priority during his official visit.

Expand Tweet

Saban also tried to convert a Texas A&M Aggies commit when he met with linebacker Tristan Jernigan. The three-star prospect was also on his official visit and even uploaded a selfie with Coach Saban, calling him 'my guy’.

Expand Tweet

The Tide will be back in action in the Rose Bowl for the college football semifinals against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines on January 1. How many prospects will Coach Saban sign until then?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season