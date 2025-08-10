  • home icon
PIC: Miami QB Carson Beck’s model sister Kylie says “farewell” to summer in colorful beachwear

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 10, 2025 23:33 GMT
Kylie Beck was part of the Georgia Bulldogs cheerleading team as her brother, Carson Beck, was the team's former starting quarterback.

Kylie shared a picture of herself rocking colorful beachwear on her Instagram Story on Sunday. She added the caption,

"Farewell Summer. you've been good."
Beck is preparing for a new beginning, as she announced in April that she's leaving Georgia. Beck wrote in a lengthy post,

"There have been a lot of lessons, a lot of pain, and a lot of learning in this city (Georgia)! But the people it has brought me, who have changed the way I view life and the way of view myself, have had the greatest impact on my life so far and have made me better in a plethora of ways."
Kylie concluded,

"This may be a chapter closed, but a new chapter has already begin. They always say home is where the heart is… so I’ll see you soon Florida!!! Thanks you Athens for everything, these memories I will hold onto forever!! ❤️🥹.”

It remains to be seen where Beck will go next. Her brother has joined the Miami Hurricanes, and that could be a potential landing spot.

Kylie remains Carson Beck's biggest fan despite Miami move

Kylie Beck supported her brother, Carson Beck, throughout his time as the starting quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. She was a regular fixture on her brother's Instagram stories and vice versa.

Carson has since opted to take his talents to Miami to play for the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Kylie didn't hesitate to wish her brother well.

According to Sports Illustrated, she is rooting for her brother and his new team. It’s going to be easier to support Carson now, considering that she, too, has left Georgia.

It's going to be interesting watching the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes in the upcoming season. Both teams have national championship aspirations, and they have the squads to pursue these goals.

However, it remains to be seen how Carson Beck performs in a new environment during the 2025 season.

