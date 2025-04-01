PICS: 2X Super Bowl champ marks attendance in Chapel Hill to support $70M worth Bill Belichick and team

Bill Belichick is gearing up for his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The $70M-worth six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is overseeing the affairs of a collegiate team for the first time in his storied career.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 CFB season, Belichick welcomed one of his former players, David Andrews, to Chapel Hill. The two-time Super Bowl-winning center marked his attendance at the facility by giving a speech to those present.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said,

“Excited to see what you guys can do this season. But just look, buy into everything you got because it’s such an amazing for you all. You might not realize it yet about how fortunate you guys are to be here.”

He continued,

“So that will be my biggest thing. You never know when those opportunities are going to come. You better be ready for them, and don’t have any regret and everything you are doing is done for a reason. So enjoy it, man.”

Ad

Andrews - a free agent since Mar. 13 - parted ways with the New England Patriots after ten seasons with the franchise and winning the 2017 and 2019 Super Bowls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What can you expect from Bill Belichick at Chapel Hill in 2025?

The North Carolina Tar Heels shook the college football world by hiring Bill Belichick on Dec. 11, 2024. The NFL icon marked a return to coaching duties since his departure from the New England Patriots after the 2023/24 NFL season.

Belichick joins a North Carolina Tar Heels side fresh off a 6-7 season. They parted ways with program favorite Mack Brown following a disappointing run of results. Hence, Chapel Hill are replacing a college football legend with an NFL legend.

Bill Belichick is one of the biggest names in American football, and his presence should bring a renewed sense of optimism to the program. The three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year's impact should be felt on the field and in the recruiting department. The Tar Heels have been active in the transfer portal ahead of an important year for the program. The minimum expected for Belichick's side is a positive record and a bowl game win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback