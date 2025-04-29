PICS: Colorado’s Deion Sanders lists a massive 29,220 sq ft Texas home for $5,500,000 on the market

Deion Sanders has had a busy offseason. The Colorado head coach was linked to the Dallas Cowboys' vacancy before signing a new deal with the Buffaloes. He also watched as his son, Shedeur Sanders, was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.

Ad

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, also known as Coach Prime, is now focusing on the 2025 college football season. However, before then, he has some housing matters to sort out.

Sanders has listed his $5,500,000 worth 29,220 sq. ft., Texas home on the market. The house is one of the many houses acquired by the football legend over the years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders will likely spend more time at his Rocky Mountain Paradise in Colorado. The mansion is located at Boulder County’s Meadow Farms in Longmont, and has an expanse of 6,457 square feet.

The residence has a pool, wine room, workout spot and other amenities. Coach Prime's children, Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Jr., are regular visitors to the residence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders and Colorado enter the 2025 season without familiar faces

The Colorado Buffaloes saw four players selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Superstar athlete Travis Hunter, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. heard their names called in this year's draft. Furthermore, safety Shilo Sanders, defensive end BJ Green II, wide receiver Will Sheppard, and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig all got picked up as undrafted free agents after Day 3 of the draft.

Ad

Deion Sanders aims to improve the Buffaloes' fortunes without a host of trusted lieutenants. He'll entrust the offense to a new starting quarterback while the team adjusts to life without Travis Hunter's two-way abilities and impact.

The Buffaloes have added quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Salter is the more experienced campaigner, so he's expected to start in Week 1 of the 2025 season. However, Lewis is as talented a potential backup as anyone in the Big 12.

Ad

Also, Colton Hood, DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge will be expected to form a tandem of defensive backs that'll replace the productivity of Hunter, Shilo Sanders, and Co. at the position. Colton Hood is a player to watch as he's one of the fan base's favorite prospects.

Expect Coach Prime to find a way to improve his team's 9-4 record from 2024. The Buffaloes will aim for a spot in the expanded college football playoffs at the end of the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place