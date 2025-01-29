Pittsburgh Panthers 2025 NFL draft prospects: Projecting the top prospects

The Pittsburgh Panthers' 7-6 2024 season doesn't tell the whole story. Pitt started 7-0 before finishing with losses in the final six games. However, coach Pat Narduzzi does have some good news. First, Pitt didn't lose any underclassmen to the NFL draft early entry. Second, while the Panthers did lose some senior talent, this group has only marginal NFL prospects. Here's the best of them.

Pittsburgh Panthers 2025 top NFL draft prospects

Pittsburgh TE Gavin Bartholomew is a potential 2025 NFL Draft selection. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3. Donovan McMillon, Pittsburgh S

Trending

McMillon has produced a couple of outstanding seasons with the Panthers. A four-star prospect from Pennsylvania, he chose Florida out of high school. After two quiet seasons playing off the bench for the Gators, he returned home to Pittsburgh. In two years with the Panthers, McMillon had 220 tackles and 10 pass break ups.

McMillion is an excellent aggressive run defender but isn't quite as accomplished against the pass. He'll need a good showing in Pitt's Pro Day and potentially the NFL Combine to earn an NFL spot. Most mock drafts leave him undrafted, but a late-round selection isn't entirely implausible.

2. Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh TE

Bartholomew was a three-star in-state signee for the Panthers. He's been a steady, if not overwhelming, part of the Panther offense for four seasons. Bartholomew's career totals include 105 receptions for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 2024 season was his best, with 38 catches for 322 yards and four scores.

A 6-foot-4 target, Bartholomew is an all-around tight end. He's not the top receiver in the draft, but he is a solid pass catcher who does his fair share in the blocking game. If he can stick at the NFL level, he'll likely need to earn his keep on special teams. Mock drafts project Bartholomew as a potential sixth or seventh-round selection.

1. Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh WR

An under-the-radar two-star recruit from Georgia, Mumpfield started his college career at Akron. After a freshman season with 63 catches for 751 yards and eight touchdowns, he transferred to Pittsburgh for the remainder of his career. In three more years at Pitt, Mumpfield added 154 receptions for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 52 catches for 813 yards in 2024.

Mumpfield is an under-the-radar player to many NFL scouts. He'll likely need to display impressive physical tools at Pro Day and the NFL Combine if he hopes to be selected in the draft. Some mock drafts project him as a late-round pick (perhaps seventh round), which seems to be his likely NFL path.

What do you think of Pittsburgh's NFL draft losses? Share your take on the Panthers below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback