Pittsburgh returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Pat Narduzzi's squad ft. Desmond Reid

Pat Narduzzi's Pittsburgh Panthers' 2024 season was a wild ride. In the first half of the season, they looked like the best team in the ACC and one of the best in the nation. They won seven straight games and reached the No. 18 spot in the AP Poll for the first week of November. What followed was an implosion, with six straight defeats, including their postseason game against Toledo.

However, the building blocks are there for Narduzzi's Panthers to become a contender for the ACC title, and here are the players who would be key to this goal.

Top 3 players who will return to Pittsburgh in 2025

#3 Eli Holstein - QB

The Pitt Panthers found a gem in redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who had 2,225 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2024. His QBR is indeed a low 49.7. However, the potential is there for him to become a reliable starter.

NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Louisville - Source: Imagn

#2 Desmond Reid - RB

NCAA Football: Virginia at Pittsburgh - Source: Imagn

Desmond Reid was named in the College Sports Network's Top 100 Returning College Football Players for the 2025 season. Reid was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2024 after almost recording 1,000 rushing yards.

Last season, he had 966 rushing yards with five touchdowns in 184 carries. Reid was also a second-team All-American selection by The Athletic, ESPN, AP, CBS and the FWAA. He was also named the College Football Network ACC Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

#1 Kyle Louis - LB

NCAA Football: Clemson at Pittsburgh - Source: Imagn

Kyle Louis has also been named in College Sports Network's Top 100 Returning College Football Players. In 2024, he was the College Football Network ACC Linebacker of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection. He was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News, a second-team All-America selection by AP and CBS, and a third-team All-America selection by the College Football Network.

Louis recorded 45 solo tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 2024.

