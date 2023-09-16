Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

In a Week 3 college football matchup, the Pittsburgh Panthers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. The match starts off on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are on the road in this non-conference battle. Pittsburgh is 1-1 after a 27-21 home loss last Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats, while West Virginia is 1-1 after a dominant 56-17 home win over the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Prediction

The Pittsburgh Panthers have been doing incredibly well on the offensive side of things as they are scoring 33 points on 376.5 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been doing alright in his first season with this program. Currently, he is 27-of-55 (49.1 completion percentage) for 393 yards with four touchdowns without an interception.

Their defense has been doing pretty well as they are giving up 17 points on 248.5 total yards per game. Their defense does need some work as they allowed 216 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry. They need to show some more improvement there if they want to step up.

The Mountaineers have been playing extremely well on offense as they are averaging 35.5 points on 463.5 total yards per game. They have a stud wide receiver in freshman Hudson Clement as he has recorded five receptions on 177 yards (35.4 yards per catch) with three touchdowns.

In defense, they are allowing 27.5 points on 356 total yards per game. Against Duquesne last week, West Virginia forced a pair of turnovers and made the Dukes go just 5-of-16 on third down attempts while averaging 0.1 rushing yards per attempt.

West Virginia should dominate throughout the game and cover the spread.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Betting Tips

Pittsburgh is 0-1-1 against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread this year.

Pittsburgh has had the over hit in nine of their last 12 games.

West Virginia has had the over hit in five of their previous six home games.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head

This rivalry has been going on for a long time as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers have played 105 times before Saturday's matchup. Pittsburgh holds the advantage with a 62-40-3 record against them and won the most recent game last year by a final score of 38-31.

Where to watch Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia

This matchup between two long-time rivals will be aired nationally on ABC. That means there is no excuse not to watch this game as it will be widely available.