Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Alabama ft. Tyler Booker, Jalen Milore and more

After Nick Saban retired, Kalen DeBoer's first year as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach was disappointing.

The Crimson Tide finished the year going 9-4 and were upset by Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. After the season, several players have declared for the draft as Alabama has six players that could be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

Alabama players announced for 2025 NFL draft:

Tyler Booker, G

Tyler Booker is a top-ranked player from Alabama heading into the draft. NFL Draft Buzz ranked him 37th, and he will likely be a Day 2 pick.

Jihaad Campbell, LB

Jihaad Campbell will likely hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft. The Crimson Tide linebacker recorded 55 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. NFL Draft Buzz ranked him 38th overall.

Jalen Milroe, QB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe declared for the draft and will likely be a Day 2 pick. NFL Draft Buzz ranked him 50th overall.

Milroe has been the Crimson Tide's starter for back-to-back seasons. Last year, he threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Malachi Moore, S

Malachi Moore will be selected in the NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Alabama safety Malachi Moore will likely be a Day 2 pick in the draft.

NFL Draft Buzz ranked Moore 72nd overall. The safety played at Alabama for five seasons. He finished college with 212 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Jaeden Roberts, G

NFL Draft Buzz ranked Jaeden Roberts 155th overall. The guard will likely be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

Que Robinson, LB

Crimson Tide linebacker Que Robinson, ranked 222nd on the ESPN300, will likely be a Day 3 pick. Robinson could likely be a special teams player in the NFL. Last season, he recorded 23 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble for Alabama.

