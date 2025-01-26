Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Arizona State ft. Cam Skattebo, Shamari Simmons, and more

The Arizona State Sun Devils had a surprisingly excellent season in the second year under coach Kenny Dillingham. After moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 in the offseason, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 Conference Championship. As a result, they earned a bye through the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Although the Sun Devils lost in the quarterfinals to Texas, they took them to double overtime and nearly advanced. However, it will not be easy for Arizona State to replicate its success next season, with few players entering the NFL draft, including star running back Cam Skattebo.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Arizona State

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Cam Skattebo

The most significant player from the Sun Devils' roster leaving for the 2025 NFL draft is running back Cam Skattebo. He rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries.

Trending

Pro Football Focus has him as the 46th-ranked player in the draft, and 3rd-best running back, behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.

2) Shamari Simmons

The Sun Devils are taking a hit to their defense with the departure of defensive back Shamari Simmons. He announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL draft on January 3rd.

Pro Football Focus has Shamari Simmons as the 230th-ranked player in the draft. He had 72 tackles, including 39 solo efforts, four passes defended, four forced fumbles and an interception this past season.

3) Jeff Sims

Quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to enter the NFL draft after his fifth season as a college football quarterback. 2024 was his first season at Arizona State after transferring from Nebraska. This past season, he completed 13 of 25 passes for 168 yards while appearing in four games. He also added 24 rushes for 101 yards and a TD.

4) Jake Smith

Wide receiver Jake Smith is another senior with the Arizona State Sun Devils who is eligible to enter the 2025 NFL draft. He had limited playing time in 2024, only making six receptions for 91 yards.

However, despite his limited playing time, NFL Draft Buzz still has him as the second-best draft prospect from the Sun Devils behind Cam Skattebo.

5) Malik McClain

Wide receiver Malik McClain finished his senior season this past year, his first with Arizona State. He had limited playing time and only appeared in two games because of injuries. He had two receptions for 85 yards and a TD. His two appearances came in the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback