Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Arkansas ft. Landon Jackson, Ja'Quinden Jackson and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a disappointing year, going 7-6, but they beat Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

Arkansas, however, has several players who will be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft, including one player who could go in the first round. Here's the list of Razorbacks likely to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Arkansas players in the 2025 NFL draft

Landon Jackson, DL

Landon Jackson will have a chance to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Jackson is ranked 29th in the draft by NFLDraftBuzz.

Jackson, however, did deal with an injury to end the season as he went to the hospital, but SEC Network's Alyssa Lang gave a positive update during Arkansas' 28-21 loss to Missouri.

"(Landon) has movement in his extremities, he was talking and the hospital visit is because he was feeling pain in his neck," Lang reported via Rivals. "Using the word precautionary to get all of that checked out."

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, meanwhile, called Jackson one of the Razorbacks best players this season.

"Landon’s not only one of our better players, but he’s a great kid and a great leader for us and a great family," Pittman said. "So yes it’s scary and especially when I’m not able to be on the sideline seeing him. But I was getting information from (Travis Williams). But yeah, very very — you know, obviously we would love to have him out there for another three quarters but most importantly, he’s healthy and we’re happy with that."

Jackson recorded 49 tackles, three pass defense, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson is ranked 154th and will be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jackson rushed for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season at Arkansas after transferring from Utah. He finished his college career with 2,148 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

The final player who has a chance to be drafted is Xavian Sorey Jr., who's ranked 337th but is more likely to be a UDFA. Sorey recorded 99 tackles and two sacks this season.

