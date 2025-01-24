Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Florida ft. Jason Marshall Jr., Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and more

The Florida Gators were expected to be one of the worst teams in the SEC in 2024 but they exceeded expectations. Florida ended up going 8-5 and beat Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Despite exceeding expectations, the young Gators were only expected to have possibly five players selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Florida Gators players in the 2025 NFL draft

Jason Marshall Jr., CB

Jason Marshall Jr. is the top-ranked Florida Gators player ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. NFLDraftBuzz has him ranked as the 130th-ranked prospect which will likely be a fourth or fifth-round pick.

The cornerback played four years for the Gators and he recorded 20 tackles, 4 pass defense and one forced fumble last season. He ended his college career with 98 tackles, 27 pass defense, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and two interceptions.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT

Offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Crenshaw-Dickson is ranked 246th and will likely be a seventh-round pick.

Elijhah Badger, WR

Elijhah Badger could be a 7th round pick - Source: Imagn

Elijhah Badger is ranked 263rd and could be a late pick or a priority UDFA. Badger recorded 39 receptions for 806 yards and 4 touchdowns in his lone season with the Gators.

Badger played four years at Arizona State before transferring to the Gators.

Tyreak Sapp, DE

Tyreak Sapp is ranked 266th and will be a borderline player to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Sapp recorded 47 tackles, 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2024. In his three years with the Gators, he recorded 91 tackles, 1 pass defense, 9 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Joey Slackman, DL

The final Gators player who has a chance to be drafted is defensive lineman Joey Slackman. Slackman is ranked 276th which is on the cusp of being drafted. He recorded 5 tackles this past season.

