Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Georgia ft. Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and more

The Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC Championship but lost in their first game of the playoffs to have a disappointing year.

Georgia, like always, will have several players get drafted into the NFL and will be selected early. Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, Georgia has 12 players who could be chosen.

Georgia players to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft

Malaki Starks, S

Malaki Starks is the top-ranked player from Georgia heading into the draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz. Starks is ranked 17th and will be selected in the first round. Starks recorded 77 tackles, three pass defense, and one interception in 2024, as he can be a key part of a secondary.

Jalon Walker, LB

Jalon Walker is ranked 22nd and is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Walker recorded 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks, which shows he can be a good pass rusher in the NFL.

Mykel Williams, DE

Mykel Williams is projected to be a first-round pick (Image Source: Imagn)

Mykel Williams is projected to be a first-round pick, as the defensive end is ranked 25th. Williams recorded 21 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Tate Ratledge, OG

Georgia guard Tate Ratledge could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Ratledge is the 31st prospect and will be a late first or early second-round pick.

Dylan Fairchild, OG

Dylan Fairchild is ranked 55th and will be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Bulldogs guard should compete to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

Smael Mondon Jr., LB

Smael Mondon is a Day 2 pick (Image Source: Imagn)

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. will be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Mondon is ranked 99th. The linebacker recorded 57 tackles, three pass defenses, and three sacks in 2024.

Daylen Everette, CB

Daylen Everette is ranked 115th and will likely be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Everette recorded 58 tackles, three pass defenses, one sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Earnest Greene III, OT

Georgia offensive tackle Earnest Greene II is ranked 147th and will be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Nazir Stackhouse, DL

Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse is ranked 179th and will be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Stackhouse recorded 27 tackles and one pass defense this season.

Trevor Etienne, RB

Running back Trevor Etienne, ranked 196th in the 2025 NFL draft, will be a Day 3 pick. He transferred from Florida to Georgia and rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season.

Jared Wilson, C

Jared Wilson is ranked 204th and will be a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Wilson will be a depth center in the NFL.

Ben Yurosek, TE

The final Georgia player who could be drafted is tight end Ben Yurosek. Yurosek recorded 15 receptions for 185 yards.

