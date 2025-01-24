Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from LSU ft. Will Campbell, Zy Alexander and more

The LSU Tigers went 9-4 in 2024 and defeated the Baylor Bears 44-31 in the Texas Bowl. They failed to make the playoffs and the team will look a bit different in 2025 due to players going into the draft.

Luckily, LSU will have quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returning in 2025, but they have some key players in the draft. Here is a look at the names of those who have declared for the upcoming draft.

LSU Tigers in 2025 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Campbell, OL

Will Campbell is the top LSU Tigers player available for the NFL Draft and he's one of the top tackles in the class. Campbell is ranked 15th in the draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz.

Trending

Zy Alexander, CB

Zy Alexander is ranked 62nd and will be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Alexander played at LSU for two years after three years at SE Louisiana. He recorded 33 tackles, three pass defense, one sack and two interceptions.

Bradyn Swinson, DE

Bradyn Swinson will be a Day 2 pick - Source: Imagn

LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson will be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft as he's ranked 68th. He played three years at Oregon and then played two years at LSU. Last season, he recorded 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Mason Taylor, TE

Mason Taylor is ranked 97th and will be a late Day 2 pick or early Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

Emery Jones Jr., OT

Emery Jones Jr. is ranked 170 and will be a Day 3 pick and a developmental tackle in the NFL Draft.

Miles Frazier, OG

Miles Frazier is ranked 202 and will be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft. The guard is a senior.

Sai'vion Jones, DE

Sai'vion Jones is ranked 216th and played four years at LSU. Jones recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Garrett Dellinger, OG

The final LSU player that has a chance to be drafted is guard Garrett Dellinger. He's ranked 252, which means he will either be one of the final picks or a priority undrafted free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.