Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Nebraska ft. Tommi Hill

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished their most successful season since 2016, earning a postseason bid for the first time in nearly a decade. The Cornhuskers started the season with a bang, rattling off three consecutive wins to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

After a 5-1 start to the year, Nebraska suffered a four-game skid and ultimately finished the season with a 7-6 record, earning a spot in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College. The Cornhuskers capped their 2024 campaign off on a high note, defeating the Eagles 20-15 for their first bowl victory since 2015.

A youthful Nebraska team will face some losses to the NFL draft this offseason but will return many of their impact players. As of Friday's deadline, just two Cornhuskers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, including one surprise declaration from the receiving core.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players announced for the 2025 NFL Draft from Nebraska

Ahead of Friday's deadline to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, only two Cornhuskers declared for April's draft, including junior tight end Thomas Fidone III. Fidone was ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 recruiting class but never quite lived up to that billing due to numerous injuries in his first several seasons in Lincoln.

Fidone started in 17 of 26 games during his time at Nebraska, appearing in 12 games as a sophomore and 13 as a junior. He finished his 2023 campaign with 25 receptions for 260 yards and four touchdowns. His production increased with Dylan Raiola at the helm, catching 36 passes for 373 yards in his final season with the Cornhuskers.

Fidone will join a stacked tight end rookie class headlined by Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr.

Joining Fidone as the only other Cornhusker to declare is veteran defensive back Tommi Hill. Hill started his collegiate career at Arizona State in 2021 before transferring to Nebraska following his freshman season with the Sun Devils. He played both offense and defense in his first year with the Cornhuskers in 2022, appearing in 11 games.

Defensively, he finished his sophomore campaign with 17 total tackles and four passes defended. He had his beast season in 2023, notching 26 tackles, one for a loss, with four interceptions and nine passes defended. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts.

His senior season was hampered by a lingering foot injury, limiting the corner to just seven games. He recorded 21 tackles and an interception with a pass defended in his shortened senior campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place