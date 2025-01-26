Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Texas Tech ft. Jalin Conyers, Tahj Brooks, and more

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had their third straight solid season under coach Joey McGuire in 2024. The team has finished with seven or eight wins for three seasons running. However, despite its moderate success, the team would like to take a step forward and be in Big 12 championship contention next season.

For the Red Raiders to compete with top teams like Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU and Colorado, they will need to make some adjustments next season. However, before that, they will need to address the losses they have as a result of the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Texas Tech

Jalin Conyers

Tight end Jalin Conyers is the highest-ranked prospect from Texas Tech, according to Pro Football Focus. The publication places him as the 158th-ranked prospect in the draft. He joined the Red Raiders this past season after playing his previous three seasons at Arizona State.

He had a strong year with 30 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, he improved his run blocking, making him a versatile tight end.

Tahj Brooks

Running back Tahj Brooks is the only other Texas Tech player ranked by Pro Football Focus. Listed as the 163rd-ranked prospect in the draft, he is a favorite among Red Raiders' fans as their all-time leading rusher. He had 286 carries this season for 1505 yards and 17 TDs.

Additionally, he is playing at the Shrine Bowl and could improve his draft stock there. He needs to stand out because this is a strong running back class compared to other seasons.

Josh Kelly

Wide receiver Josh Kelly is entering the 2025 NFL draft after six college seasons. He spent his first four years at Fresno State before transferring to Washington State in 2023. This past season, he transferred again, but this time to Texas Tech.

With the Red Raiders, he had the most successful year of his career, rushing for 1023 yards and five TDs on 89 carries. If he is drafted, it will be in the later rounds.

Caleb Rogers

Caleb Rogers has been a stable force on the Red Raiders' offensive line for the last five seasons. However, now the offensive lineman is entering the NFL draft and could be a solid pickup in the later rounds.

Bralyn Lux

In his second season with the Red Raiders, defensive back Bralyn Lux registered 32 tackles, three passes defended and an interception. However, his size has impacted his draft stock as he stands at less than 6 feet.

