Players announcing for 2025 NFL Draft from Oregon ft. Jordan James, Derrick Harmon and more

Coming off a season that saw them as the nation's top-ranked squad for much of the season, Oregon will lose three players early to the NFL Draft. The Ducks had a successful season despite a CFP loss of a rematch with Ohio State. Oregon featured plenty of talented players and will not part company with three significant NFL Draft prospects. Here's the rundown on the Ducks who have departed early.

Oregon players announcing early for NFL Draft in 2025

Oregon running back Jordan James will likely get an NFL Draft shot in a mid-round selection. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Derrick Harmon, Oregon DT

A three-star recruit from Detroit, Harmon was a massive defensive tackle signee who developed into a solid player in three seasons at Michigan State. After 40 tackles and four tackles for loss in 2023, he transferred to Oregon for a season. With the Ducks, Harmon improved to 45 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Harmon can be a pass rusher or a disruptive run stopper. He is solidly projected to be a mid to late first round NFL Draft selection. A good combine could jump him to the middle of the round, but the majority of projections place him toward the back end of the first round, likely with a solid playoff-bound squad.

Jordan James, Oregon RB

A four-star recruit from Tennessee, James improved steadily over three seasons with Oregon. In 2024, he finished with 1,267 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes. Durability was a bit of a question, but with 233 carries, James signalled that he can play plenty of snaps.

The only real problem for James is that he's a 5-foot-10 running back in a league that doesn't particularly value the position. He'll certainly get an NFL shot, but his position alone would keep him out of the top of the draft. Most projections have James sliding into the middle rounds, with the fifth round being a pretty solid average of his draft position.

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon OL

A five-star recruit from Seattle, Conerly has lived up to the hype with the Ducks. A Day 1 starter who has spent three seaons at tackle for Oregon, he has lived up to all the hype and expectations. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Conerly is surprisingly agile and mobile. He even caught a four-yard touchdown as a freshman.

Like Derrick Harmon on defense, Conerly is a very solid first-round pick. His projections might be a few picks behind Harmon, but only a few. He's still very likely to be a lower first round draft choice, and could improve his standings at the NFL Combine given his agility and power.

What do you think of Oregon's trio of losses? Share your takes below in our comments section!

