Players announcing for 2025 NFL draft from Tennessee ft. James Pearce Jr. and Dylan Sampson

The entry deadline for the NFL draft has officially passed for all college football players, including those from the Tennessee Vols. All non-senior draft candidates have declared, and Tennessee has lost two players to early entry.

While neither departure comes as a surprise, both players were substantial contributors to the program and project as strong NFL prospects. Here’s a quick rundown of the players UT lost to the draft.

Tennessee players announcing for 2025 NFL Draft

James Pearce Jr., Tenneessee DE

After a dominant 2023 season that established him as one of the most highly touted NFL prospects, James Pearce Jr.'s 2024 campaign was more inconsistent. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound defensive end remains a likely first-round NFL pick, making his decision to leave school unsurprising.

Pearce was a four-star recruit in Tennessee’s 2022 class from North Carolina. He saw limited action in his freshman season but broke out in 2023, tallying 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, showcasing his elite edge-rushing skills.

In 2024, Pearce’s total tackles increased from 28 to 38, but his production dipped slightly with 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Pearce is consistently projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, many recent mock drafts have him landing in the middle of the first round, with some projections placing him at No. 15 to Atlanta or No. 16 to Arizona.

Preseason projections had Pearce as a potential top-five pick, but with a strong NFL Combine performance, his first-round status should remain secure.

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee RB

In contrast, Dylan Sampson’s rise as an NFL Draft prospect is more surprising. A year ago, he was considered a solid contributor but not a star at Tennessee.

However, after a breakout 2024 season as the SEC rushing champion — setting a league single-season rushing touchdown record — Sampson has declared for the draft.

In 2024, Sampson had 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, garnering some long-shot Heisman Trophy buzz and playing a pivotal role in Tennessee’s College Football Playoff run. Over his first two seasons in Knoxville, Sampson had accumulated a total of 1,001 rushing yards.

That said, Sampson’s NFL draft projection is mixed. While some mock drafts project him as high as a second-round selection, others suggest he could fall to the fourth or fifth round.

Running back is not a highly prioritized position in today’s NFL, meaning Sampson will likely have to wait to hear his name called, even with a strong showing at the Combine.

Nonetheless, his stellar 2024 season — one of the most impressive in Tennessee football history — is likely to make him an NFL draft pick.

What do you think of UT's NFL Draft losses? Share your thoughts on Pearce and Sampson below in our comments section!

