Players announcing for 2025 NFL draft from Texas A&M ft. Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart

Texas A&M was nearly a college football darling, hitting November with a 7-1 record before struggling late. The Aggies certainly weren't without talent, which does sting a bit come time for NFL draft early entry. A pair of outstanding Aggie defenders have entered the draft and will likely be chosen fairly early.

The Aggie defense had a solid season, allowing just 22.2 points per game. A&M's defensive front will be tested with the loss of a pair of impressive defensive linemen who will be a severe challenge to replace. Here's the rundown on the early draft entrants from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M NFL draft early entrants for 2025

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko will likely miss his two early-entry players (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M DE

Scourton has had an interesting path to the NFL draft. A four-star recruit from Texas, he started his college career at Purdue. An impressive sophomore season with the Boilermakers in 2023 put Scourton on the national map. He managed 50 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, but then hit the transfer portal.

In his season at A&M, Scourton's production did drop off a bit. He ended up with 37 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. He still posted 31 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in three collegiate seasons.

Scourton's 6-foot-4 size and 285-pound frame should render him a versatile NFL prospect, able to rush the passer and hold up against the run. He is projected as a first-round pick, although landing spots vary from the bottom of the top 10 to the end of the first round.

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M DE

Stewart was lauded as one of the best players in the nation when he chose A&M in the 2022 recruiting class. That said, in three seasons at A&M, Stewart has flashed potential, but never really realized his talent. He had 65 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his A&M career.

But at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Stewart's size and potential alone will make him a formidable NFL draft prospect. In 2024, he had 31 tackles including six tackles for loss. His potential flashed in plays like a 2023 scoop and score touchdown run of 43 yards.

Stewart's potential makes him an attractive draft prospect. He's the type of player whose combination of size and speed will likely make a splash at the NFL combine. Much like Scourton, he's projected as a likely first-round pick. He could go anywhere from the bottom of the top 10 to the end of the first round. Stewart gets a few more projections toward the end of the round than otherwise.

What do you think of Texas A&M's draft prospects? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

