Players announcing for 2025 NFL Draft from Texas ft. Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks Jr. and more

After a season in which they reached the CFP semifinals, Texas is paying a heaping price in NFL Draft entrants. The Longhorns lost five early entrants to the draft, trailing only Georgia in that category.

That said, many of the Horns heading to the NFL are top prospects. Here's a rundown on Texas's early draft entrants.

Texas players announcing early for 2025 NFL Draft

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is a likely high first-round draft pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas OT

Banks was an absolute star at Texas. A five-star recruit, Banks started in all three seasons at Texas, starting each of his 42 career games. In 2024, Banks won the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy. He was also a consensus first-team All-American. Banks was among the most productive offensive tackles in the nation.

Banks is also a massive NFL Draft prospect. He's often projected to be among the top ten picks in the draft. One mock draft slotted him as high as the fourth overall pick, although overs have him sliding to the middle of back of the first round. Still, the consensus is that he comes in around the bottom of the top ten overall picks.

Jaydon Blue, Texas RB

A four-star recruit from Texas, Blue took advantage of injuries in front of him to earn increasing playing time in his three seasons at Texas. In 2024, he finished with 730 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. It's worth noting that he caught an additional 42 passes for 368 yards and six more scores.

Blue's all-around skill set makes him intriguing as a prospect. The running back is largely devalued in the pro game, but one who is a good receiver is helpful. Blue is projected as either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. That said, a good performance at the NFL combine could lift his status.

Isaiah Bond, Texas WR

Bond was a four-star recruit from Georgia who initially chose Alabama. He had 48 catches for 668 yards in 2023, but then moved to Texas for 2024. Bond finished with 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns as a Longhorn. He's struggled with consistency, but has shown an impressive skill set.

Bond is an intriguing NFL prospect. His speed and ball skills could jump him into the end of the first round, where some drafts project him. Others suggest that he'll fall into the second or even third round, with the second round as the most likely landing ground.

Quinn Ewers, Texas QB

Ewers was the top prospect in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class before he moved up to 2021. He played in just one game at Ohio State and then transferred to Texas. In three seasons as a starter, Ewers threw for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.

Ewers led Texas to the CFP semifinals in his last two seasons at Texas. He's an uncertain NFL pick. Some, bullish on his potential, think Ewers will make it into the first round. Others see him as more of a second or third-round selection, with the second round being the most common outcome.

Cameron Williams, Texas OT

A three-star recruit from Texas, Williams played his way up the offensive line depth chart. He played special teams in 2022, got one start in 2023, and then started 15 games in 2024 at tackle. Williams, at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, is a massive physical specimen who has shown impressive progress.

Williams is being projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick. His upside is as massive as anyone on the offensive line in the entire draft class. He could go from relative unknown to NFL star in fairly quick timing.

What do you think of Texas's draft losses? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

