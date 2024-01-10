Potential Jim Harbaugh replacements if Michigan HC leaves for the NFL 

Jim Harbaugh can call his time at Michigan a mission accomplished. He arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015 with a simple goal, getting the Wolverines back into the elite of college football. Three Big Ten titles and one national championship later, he can confidently say he succeeded, and his alma mater can thank him.

What follows next for the decorated coach is on everyone's minds. While surely the school officials at Michigan would want him to remain and become a long-term staple like Nick Saban at Alabama or Dabo Swinney at Clemson, most experts tend to agree he will be on the move. With nothing left to achieve a the college level, he can go back to working on his dream of winning a Super Bowl.

The question is, if he leaves, who could replace him?

Top potential replacements for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan if he leaves for the NFL

#1. Sherrone Moore

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has to be atop everyone's list to replace Jim Harbaugh if the latter leaves Michigan. Moore has been with Michigan since 2018 and knows the program well. Not only that, but he was like the junior HC of the Wolverines this season.

Harbaugh spent half the season out on the sidelines due to suspensions. Moore took his spot during those games, and it was almost as if Michigan had been always coached by him. Furthermore, they won those games without a hiccup.

#2. Lance Leipold

Leipold has made the Kansas Jayhawks nationally relevant. The Jayhawks ended the season ranked No. 23 in the nation, with a 9-4 record and a bowl victory over UNLV. They also handed Oklahoma their first defeat of the season.

The only problem is that Leipold has said that he wishes to retire in Kansas. However, if Michigan comes calling, very few people would be able to resist the temptation.