Predicting 5 top-rated Texas players in latest edition of EA Sports CFB 25 ft. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Bond and others

The Texas Longhorns are one of the most popular college football teams in the country and will be available to play in EA Sports College Football 25, which will be released in the next few months.

The game will feature over 10,000 licensed players, all with an individual rating, like in the Madden series. But who would be the five highest-rated players on the Texas Longhorns?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five potentially highest-rated Texas Longhorn players on EA Sports College Football 25

#1 Quinn Ewers

The quarterback for the Longhorns has decided to return to Austin for one final season.

In 2023, Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns back to success. He threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Longhorns bid farewell to the Big 12 with a championship.

While it was not meant to be for Ewers, he has returned much stronger in 2024 and should not only make the Longhorns competitive in the SEC but also state his case for an early pick in the 2025 NFL draft

#2 Isaiah Bond

Bond transferred to Texas from the Alabama Crimson Tide soon after the retirement of long-time coach Nick Saban.

Bond would be the perfect replacement for Xavier Worthy, who has entered the NFL. The wide receiver was successful during his time with Alabama and was most known for catching the late touchdown pass against the Auburn Tigers to keep the Crimson Tide's season alive.

If he's able to repeat his form with the Texas Longhorns, they are set to have an incredibly strong offense.

#3 Kelvin Banks Jr

Kelvin Banks is part of the Longhorns offensive line and is considered one of the best offensive linesmen in the country.

The Longhorns offensive line has been highly effective, which has allowed Quinn Ewers to have enough time to hold on the ball to clearly find one of the wide receivers.

Additionally, Banks only allowed three sacks over the last two seasons. That shows how strong the o line is with Banks in it and should continue to be strong this season

#4 Jahdae Barron

Jahdae Barron is one of the most experienced players on the Longhorns' defense, and, like Ewers, will be returning for his senior year.

The cornerback had a strong 2023 season, recording 59 tackles and five pass deflections. Barron brings an experienced head to a talented defense and will be able to thrive again in 2023.

#5 Alfred Collins

Alfred Collins was the Longhorns' best defensive tackle last season

During the 2022 season, he recorded 22 tackles and two sacks on a Longhorns' defense that at times struggled but was let off many times due to the offense's strong performances.

Collins has decided to return for one final season with Texas and will hope to continue his consistently strong form and help the defense stop the powerful offenses of the SEC

Which player do you think will be the highest ranked Texas Longhorn on EA Sports College Football 25?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback